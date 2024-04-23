Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.74. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

