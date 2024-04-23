LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LKQ Stock Down 0.4 %

LKQ stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.