RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.
RLI Price Performance
NYSE RLI opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. RLI has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.37.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on RLI
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.