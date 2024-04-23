RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. RLI has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.