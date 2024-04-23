Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

