Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.