Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,456. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

