Telemus Capital LLC Has $15.80 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,679,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.