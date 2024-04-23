Telemus Capital LLC Has $15.80 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,679,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.