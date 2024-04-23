United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
