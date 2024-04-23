Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Shell by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,128,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 3,239,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

