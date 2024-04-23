Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 3,820 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,712 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,431,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $232.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.54. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

