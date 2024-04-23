Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $183.61. The stock had a trading volume of 157,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

