2,131 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.7 %

FI stock opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

