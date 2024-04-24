Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avangrid Price Performance
Avangrid stock remained flat at $36.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 85,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.
Avangrid Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.70%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Avangrid
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avangrid
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.