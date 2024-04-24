Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

