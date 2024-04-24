Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 100,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

About XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.