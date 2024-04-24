Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock remained flat at $23.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,015. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

