Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 40,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

