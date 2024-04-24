Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 2.1 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- What is a Dividend King?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.