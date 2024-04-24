Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

LON:HOC traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 154.60 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,562,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 155.29 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £795.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,925.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

