Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of The Hackett Group worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 123,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 16,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HCKT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

