Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NX stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 139,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

