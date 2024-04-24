Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 140 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $206.09 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.30 and its 200-day moving average is $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.64.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

