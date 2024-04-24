Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $83.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Old Second Bancorp

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.