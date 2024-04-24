Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,988.30

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $5,988.30 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,150.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00753910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00130741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00183340 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00108077 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,632,878 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

