Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,412,203. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

