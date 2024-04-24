PDS Planning Inc Sells 435 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 173,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7,110.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

USB opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

