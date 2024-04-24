SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 145,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 85,643 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806,414 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

