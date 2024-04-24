SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 3,187 Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KNG opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

About FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

