Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.46 and a 52 week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

