William Blair Weighs in on The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

TRV stock opened at $214.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

