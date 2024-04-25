Acas LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,624,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,598,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 534,979 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.53. 43,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,202. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

