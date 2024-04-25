Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Antero Resources Trading Up 4.4 %
Antero Resources stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,347. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
