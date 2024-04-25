Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

Antero Resources stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,347. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

