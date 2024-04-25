Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Balentine LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77,368 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,831,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

