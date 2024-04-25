Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $563.55. 2,023,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,854. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $605.56 and a 200 day moving average of $517.91.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,106 shares of company stock worth $92,729,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

