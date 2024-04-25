Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

