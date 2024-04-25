Community Bank N.A. Purchases 150 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Crocs by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,390 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 771,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after buying an additional 91,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 2.1 %

CROX traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $123.19. 430,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,764. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

