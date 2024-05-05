LSV Asset Management Sells 641,767 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641,767 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.62% of Amkor Technology worth $214,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,280 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $2,651,220 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. 1,060,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,843. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

