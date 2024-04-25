CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.
CubeSmart Price Performance
CUBE stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 1,243,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.69. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
