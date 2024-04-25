Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY remained flat at $22.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.