Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MHC.UN

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. The firm has a market cap of C$289.87 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.72. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.76 and a 1-year high of C$23.40.

In other news, Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.