GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 3,972 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

