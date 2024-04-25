GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.4 %
GCP stock opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.90) on Thursday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 262.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.56. The firm has a market cap of £634.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,426.67 and a beta of 0.34.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
