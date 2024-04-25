GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

GCP stock opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.90) on Thursday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 262.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.56. The firm has a market cap of £634.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,426.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.