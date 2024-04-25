Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.04 and a 200 day moving average of $253.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.