Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.15. 682,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.