iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 548.9% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. 21,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,870. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $68.91 and a one year high of $84.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.