JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,102,000.

VOE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,782. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

