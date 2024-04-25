Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $206.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after buying an additional 187,196 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,639,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $200.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.