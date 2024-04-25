Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 239,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 87,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,095.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

PLTR stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.