NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ITA opened at $128.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

