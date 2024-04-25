Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-11.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.