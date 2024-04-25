Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-11.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.