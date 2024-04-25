PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS.

PG&E Stock Down 0.6 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

